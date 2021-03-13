Birth Ruthie Mae Stobel Andy and Meagan Stobel of Gering would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ruthie Mae Stobel. Ruthie was born at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on January 9, 2021, weighing 6 bs, 4 oz. and measuring 20 3/4 inches long. Proud siblings are Tobin, Evelyn, Lydia, and Ari. Welcoming Ruthie are grandparents Stan and Deb Stobel of Gering, and Bill and Janet Bauer of Gering, and great-grandparents Wilbert and Marlene Ruppel of Gering, Al Bauer of Gering, and Lowell and LaRae Vawser of Fairbury.