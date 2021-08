Birth Garrett Holden Nemnich Stacy and Erik Nemnich would like to announce the birth of their son, Garrett Holden Nemnich. Welcoming him home is big brother Camden. Garrett was born in Scottsbluff on March 29, 2021, at 2:50p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 20 and 3/4 inches long. Grandparents are Bob and Vickie Nemnich and April Van Huele.