Birth Westyn Kenneth Brock Aaliyah Segura & Dade Brock are proud to announce the birth of their son, Westyn Kenneth Brock. Westyn was born June 15th, 2021, at Butler County Health Care Center, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and measuring 19 3/4" long. Grandparents are Marc & Stacy Sergua of Scottsbluff, and Jeff & LaDonna Brock of Gothenburg, Great grandparents are Pam Brock of Gothenburg, Barb & Ken Stevens of Brady, Felipe & Marcella Segura of Gering, and Phyllis & Randy Aller of Mitchell.
