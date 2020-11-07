 Skip to main content
Birth Porter Lee Rice Graysen Rice would like to announce the birth of her brother, Porter Lee Rice. Porter was born at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff on September 21, 2020 weighing 6 lbs, 6 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long. Proud parents are Andrew & Alyssa Rice of Gering. Welcoming Porter are grandparents Joel & Linda Smith of McCook, NE, Mary Rice & Dennis Spaulding of Brighton, CO, and the late Rick Rice. Great-grandparents; David and Carol Rice of Scottsbluff, Marvin Smith of Holdrege and the late Ethel Smith and Donna Moore.

