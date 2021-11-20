 Skip to main content
Birth Amelia Rhea Sullivan Rachel and Ryan Sullivan of Grand Island, NE, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Rhea. Welcoming her home is big brother Pearse. Amelia was born September 5, 2021, at 12:34 p.m., at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, weighing 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jeanne & Jim Sullivan of Grand Island, NE and Karen & Juan Carrizales of Gering, NE. Great grandparents are Bill & Betty James of Grand Island, NE and Irene Carrizales of Morrill, NE.

