Birth Thatcher James Closson Camden and Bennett Closson would like to announce the birth of their little brother Thatcher James Closson. Also welcoming him home are parents Alex and Sydni (Schledewitz) Closson of Gering. Thatcher was born February 24th, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz. and measuring 21 1/2 inches long. Excited grandparents are Jeffrey R. and Rhonda Schledewitz of Gering; Patrick and Mary Ann Closson of Gering; great-grandparents Bill and Rene' James of Mitchell; Roger and Anita Closson of Gering and Richard Schledewitz of Gering.