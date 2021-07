Birth Remington Allen True Kasi and Cole True of Gillette, Wyoming are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Remington Allen True. Remington arrived at 2:08 p.m. on March 12, 2021 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length. Welcoming him home are siblings Josephine, Maximus, & Evelyn True. Grandparents are Gary & Camille Takuski and Kip & Carrie True of Mitchell, Nebraska.