Birth Bethany Belle Rice Kennedy Virginia and Samuel Jared are excited to announce the arrival of their little sister, Bethany Belle Rice. Also welcoming her home are parents Brendan and Teresa Rice of Scottsbluff. Bethany was born on Thursday, September 30th at 7:34 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 19.25 inches. Grandparents are Sam and Susie Costanzo of Omaha, and Bill and Jan Rice of Lincoln, as well as great-grandparent Bill Opocensky of Lincoln.