Birthday - Andres Flores

100th Birthday Andres Flores Andres Flores will celebrate his 100th birthday on Nov. 10, 2022. He was a resident of Scottsbluff until 1978 before moving to Lincoln. He will be celebrating with his three daughters, Ana Maria Guerra, Joyce Alfaro and Juanita F. Corona; his four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A birthday celebration will be held on Nov. 26 in Lincoln. Cards may be mailed to Andres Flores, 2603 Nottingham Ct., Lincoln, NE 68512.

