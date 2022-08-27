90th Birthday Berdine Maginnis Berdine Maginnis will be celebrating her 90th birthday on August 30th. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 1245 Heritage Drive, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday - Berdine Maginnis
