98th Birthday Bertha "Bert" Mowry Bertha "Bert" Mowry, a longtime resident of Scottsbluff and Minatare, will be celebrating her 98th birthday on April 5, 2023. She was born April 5, 1925, in Scottsbluff to George and Katherine Bauer Gerlock and was married to Wayne Mowry for 53 years. Bertha resides at the Residency Northfield Care Center at 2100 Circle Dr, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. She would love to receive birthday cards and a visit from her friends.