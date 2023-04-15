95th Birthday Beverly Aye Long-time Gering resident, Beverly Aye, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Monday, April 17, 2023. Presently she is recovering from a bout with the flu at Monument Rehabilitation Center but would enjoy hearing from you on her special day. Cards can be sent to her home at 2015 16th Street, Gering, 69341 or to Monument Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 111 West 36th Street, Scottsbluff 69361. Bev was a cosmetologist in Scottsbluff and Gering for almost 50 years, a 1946 graduate of Gering High School, and a member of Central Church of Christ since 1932.