80th Birthday Bill Fitts Bill Fitts is celebrating his 80th birthday. A student at Hillcrest School, a football player at SHS (Class of 1961), a graduate of Kearney State, a teacher in Torrington, a farmer, parent and teacher at Lake Minatare, a truck driver living in Scottsbluff, and a longtime member of Calvary Memorial Church, this jokester now lives in Texas. Surprise him by sending a card to 11051 Custer Trail, Frisco, TX 75035.