80th Birthday Bill King On March 5th, Bill turns 80! Since an 80th birthday is such a special event, let's fill his mailbox with cards. If you would like to join his family in the fun, send a birthday card (or more than one) to: Bill King, 1209 Ave N, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Share this invite with friends and family. Thank you from the family of Bill King.