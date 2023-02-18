80th Birthday Bill King On March 5th, Bill turns 80! Since an 80th birthday is such a special event, let's fill his mailbox with cards. If you would like to join his family in the fun, send a birthday card (or more than one) to: Bill King, 1209 Ave N, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Share this invite with friends and family. Thank you from the family of Bill King.
Birthday - Bill King
Related to this story
Most Popular
96th Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 96th birthday on February 11, 2023. Her family wishes to thank her for a…
85th Birthday Shirley May Shirley May will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Wednesday, February 8th. Help her brother, sister, sons, daught…
85th Birthday Joann Deines Joann Deines will be celebrating her 85th birthday on February 13th. Her family, Carol (Paul) Runge, Glenda (John) …
60th Birthday JR Bice We at Senior Insurance and Retirement Advisors are requesting your assistance in celebrating a BIG milestone birthday wi…