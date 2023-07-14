90th Birthday Bob Summerville Bob Summerville is turning 90. He was born on July 24, 1933, and lived in the Scottsbluff/Mitchell area his whole life. His daughters, Shelly Rodehorst of Kearney and Robin Thompson of Scottsbluff, would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 180336 Hwy 92, Mitchell, NE 69357.