Birthday - Bruce Black

Birthday

76th Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 76th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday greetings may be sent to Bruce at: 1502 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

