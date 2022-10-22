95th Birthday Bud Pieper The family of Bud Pieper invites you to join in his 95th birthday celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Hay Springs Senior Center. If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to Bud at PO Box 310, Hay Springs, NE 69347.
Birthday - Bud Pieper
Related to this story
Most Popular
108th Birthday Lucretia Green Lucretia Green celebrated her 108th birthday on October 6, 2022. Please help her celebrate by sending birthday w…
99th Birthday Marjorie Burnette Marjorie Burnette will turn 99 years old on October 22. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.…
90th Birthday Darlene Griess Darlene Griess will be celebrating her 90th birthday. Friends and family are invited to an open house to celebrat…
100th Birthday Dorothy R. Daly Dorothy R. Daly has achieved another milestone in her storied history, and has added Centenarian to the list of…
90th Birthday Elnora Sell Elnora Sell will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, October 14. Her family invites you to celebrate this mi…
90th Birthday Eleanor Dean The family of Eleanor Dean wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday! You are invited to an open house on Sunday, Octob…
102nd Birthday Marvel Freudenberg Moore Marvel Freudenberg Moore will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on October 10th. She was born in Kimba…
105th Birthday Emma Marker Emma Marker will be celebrating her 105th birthday on October 5, 2022. Her family, Sylvia Marker, Monty Marker and …
90th Birthday Opal Callahan Opal Callahan celebrates her 90th birthday on October 9th. Her loving family is having a card shower in her honor.…