Birthday - Carol Ziegler

89th Birthday Carol Ziegler Carol Ziegler will turn 89 on November 13. Her family and friends would like to honor her with a card shower. Carols address is: Heritage Estates 2325 Lodge Drive Gering, NE 69341 Thank you bringing some joy and sunshine to her on her birthday!

