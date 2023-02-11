96th Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 96th birthday on February 11, 2023. Her family wishes to thank her for all of her love and support throughout the years and would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: Caroline Guzman, PO Box 204, Minatare, NE 69356.
Birthday - Caroline Guzman
