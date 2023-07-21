90th Birthday Caroline Hall Caroline Hall just hit the big 9-Oh! Drop by to wish her well (and eat some cake) any from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering. If you can't drop in, please drop Caroline a card at 817 7th Street, Apt. B, Gering, NE 69341. Celebration is hosted by the very people who made her feel 90 when she was 30: Her loving children.