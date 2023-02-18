Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Caroline Guzman

Birthday - Caroline Guzman

96th Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 96th birthday on February 11, 2023. Her family wishes to thank her for a…

Birthday - Shirley Nash

Birthday - Shirley Nash

85th Birthday Shirley May Shirley May will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Wednesday, February 8th. Help her brother, sister, sons, daught…

Birthday - Joann Deines

Birthday - Joann Deines

85th Birthday Joann Deines Joann Deines will be celebrating her 85th birthday on February 13th. Her family, Carol (Paul) Runge, Glenda (John) …

Birthday-JR Bice

Birthday-JR Bice

60th Birthday JR Bice We at Senior Insurance and Retirement Advisors are requesting your assistance in celebrating a BIG milestone birthday wi…