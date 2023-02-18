80th Birthday Chuck Petersen Chuck Petersen will be celebrating his 80th birthday on February 23. Please come by 520 Box Buttue Ave in Hemingford from 2-4 p.m. that day for a slice of pie and visit for a spell. Cards may be sent to PO Box 892, Hemingford, NE 69348.
