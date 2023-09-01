90th Birthday Clara Blackburn The family of Clara Blackburn is hosting an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday on September 9 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. You are invited to join us between 11 am and 2 pm to extend your good wishes. Access to the museum is via Hwy 92 & Old Oregon Trail road, as "M" street will be closed.
