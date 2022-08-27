85th Birthday Clara Linenbrink The family of Clara Linenbrink would like to honor her on the occasion of her 85th birthday, August 31, with a card shower. Please send greetings to Clara at 1255 Heritage Drive, Gering, NE 69341.
Birthday - Clara Linenbrink
