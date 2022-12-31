90th Birthday Clarence Maupin There will be a 90th birthday party for Clarence from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering. Cards may be sent to Clarence at 70151 Country Road 19, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Clarence Maupin
