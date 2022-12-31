 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday - Clarence Maupin

  • 0
Birthday - Clarence Maupin

90th Birthday Clarence Maupin There will be a 90th birthday party for Clarence from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Central Church of Christ, 1245 Five Rocks Road, Gering. Cards may be sent to Clarence at 70151 Country Road 19, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Jackie Shadegg

Birthday - Jackie Shadegg

65th Birthday Jackie Shadegg Jackie Shadegg will be turning 65 on Dec. 19, 2022. Her daughter Nicole will be hosting a party to celebrate and …

Birthday - Randy Hauck

Birthday - Randy Hauck

80th Birthday Randy Hauck Randy Hauck turned 80 on December 2nd. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News