90th Birthday Clyde Massingill This fine, velvet-voiced gentleman has been gifted 90 years of life! Happy birthday Clyde Massingill! Please join us in celebrating this landmark day from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3009 Ave I.
Birthday - Clyde Massingill
