90th Birthday Delores Schledewitz The family of Delores Schledewitz would like to wish her a happy 90th birthday. Delores was born on May 16, 1933. We would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send cards to Delores at 1723 23rd St., Room 105B, Mitchell, NE 69357.
Birthday - Delores Schledewitz
