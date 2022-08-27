 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Doris "Dode" Nuss

90th Birthday Doris "Dode" Nuss Doris "Dode" Nuss just turned 90 years young on the 25th of August. Mike, Jan and family would like to shower her with cards and birthday wishes. Her address is Box 287 Minatare, NE 69356. Happy Birthday Mom!

