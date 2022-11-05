95th Birthday Dorothy Gallawa Dorothy Gallawa is turning 95! Come help us celebrate her birthday from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Village in Scottsbluff. Cards may be sent to Dorothy at The Village, 320 E 42nd St., Dorothy Gallawa-Apt. W217, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Dorothy Gallawa
