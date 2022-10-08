 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Dorothy R. Daly

100th Birthday Dorothy R. Daly Dorothy R. Daly has achieved another milestone in her storied history, and has added Centenarian to the list of her accomplishments! Her children, Pat Daly Laucomer and David and Larry Daly, grandchildren, Chris Laucomer and Cary, Carlye Laucomer Johnson and Chad and her great-grandchildren, Quincey, Brady, Sullivan, Marly and Jordy, invite you to celebrate her 100th birthday. On September 25, 1922, she was the first born of Lance and Vena Haworth Roper, who ranched in the Sweetwater on the Oil Can Ranch, close to Independence Rock, Devil's Gate and the Ferris Mountains. She went to Cottey College at the age of 15, and then on to the University of Wyoming where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi, Phi Beta Kappa and, at the age of 83, she was inducted into Mortar Board at UW along with her great niece. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1942, after which she went to Washington, D. C. to work as an economist in the U.S. Treasury Department. In her early years in Washington, she experienced history in the making, and a biography of her time in Treasury can be found at the U.S. Treasury Historical Association website. She was married to Arnold J. "Tim" Daly for almost 58 years. Together they had three children. As an Air Force officer's wife, she shared the adventure of traveling the world and embraced people and culture everywhere she went. She also loved her "first" family very dearly, which included three younger sisters, and loved their families as well. Despite having lost so many of those she has loved or have touched her life, she always remarks that she's a "truly lucky lady," and she treasures her family and all the friends she's made over her lifetime. Please help us share a life well-lived by sending a card to her at 18 Bluestem, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

