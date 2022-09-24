100th Birthday Dorothy R. Daly Dorothy R. Daly has added Centenarian to the list of her accomplishments! Her family invites you to celebrate her 100th birthday, and share a life well-lived by sending a card to 18 Bluestem, Scottsbluff. She was born September 25, 1922, and grew up in the Sweetwater of Wyoming close to Independence Rock. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Wyoming where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi, Phi Beta Kappa, and Mortar Board. She went on to Washington D.C. to work in the U.S. Treasury, and a biography of her time there can be found in the U.S. Treasury Historical Association website. She treasures all those who have touched her life, and she often remarks that she is a "truly lucky lady."