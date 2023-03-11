83rd Birthday Doug Kent Doug Kent turns 83 on March 16th. Please give him a call at 308-631-1136 and wish him a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Much love from his younger sister, Jody Kent-Briner, of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Birthday - Doug Kent
80th Birthday Happy Birthday Helen Conn Vogel! Helen Vogel turns 80 years old on March 5th, 2023. Her family would like to honor her with a ca…
90th Birthday June Parker June Parker will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 4. Please join us for an open house from 2:00-3:30 Saturd…