80th Birthday Douglas Berry Douglas Berry, former NRC Resident, celebrated his 80th birthday on Oct. 5, in Southbury, Connecticut, where he and Nancy now reside at The Watermark. The family would love to honor him with a card shower! Cards may be sent to 611 East Hill Road #101D, Southbury, CT 06488.
