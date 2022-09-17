 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday - Elaine Weyerts

  • 0
Birthday - Elaine Weyerts

90th Birthday E'Laine Weyerts Elaine celebrated her 90th birthday on Sept. 17. She is married to Emil Weyerts and they have two children, Eli and Edith. Cards may be sent to Elaine at Box 82, Gurley, NE 69141.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Evelyn Reichert

Birthday - Evelyn Reichert

90th Birthday Evelyn Reichert Evelyn Reichert is turning 90 years old today! Her family, daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Ann & Greg Doxtat…

Birthday - Eldon Armstrong

Birthday - Eldon Armstrong

100th Birthday Eldon Armstrong Eldon "Butch" Armstrong turns 100 years young on Sept. 19th. His family would like to honor him with cards and …

Birthday - Sharon Houck

Birthday - Sharon Houck

80th Birthday Sharon Houck Happy 80th birthday to the best mom ever! We love you to the moon and back! Love Jamie & Deke, Aimee & Mike…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News