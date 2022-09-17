90th Birthday E'Laine Weyerts Elaine celebrated her 90th birthday on Sept. 17. She is married to Emil Weyerts and they have two children, Eli and Edith. Cards may be sent to Elaine at Box 82, Gurley, NE 69141.
Birthday - Elaine Weyerts
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday Evelyn Reichert Evelyn Reichert is turning 90 years old today! Her family, daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Ann & Greg Doxtat…
100th Birthday Eldon Armstrong Eldon "Butch" Armstrong turns 100 years young on Sept. 19th. His family would like to honor him with cards and …
80th Birthday Sharon Houck Happy 80th birthday to the best mom ever! We love you to the moon and back! Love Jamie & Deke, Aimee & Mike…