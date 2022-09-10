100th Birthday Eldon Armstrong Eldon "Butch" Armstrong turns 100 years young on Sept. 19th. His family would like to honor him with cards and birthdays wishes. His address is 2460 Five Rocks Rd, Apt 634, Gering, NE 69341, if you would like to send a card. He will be celebrating privately with his family.
Birthday - Eldon Armstrong
