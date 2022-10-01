90th Birthday Eleanor Dean The family of Eleanor Dean wishes to celebrate her 90th birthday! You are invited to an open house on Sunday, October 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the Morrill County Hospital Training Center (Old Jack and Jill Building), 921 Main, Bridgeport. If you are unable to attend, a card may be sent to 412 E 7th #6, Bridgeport, NE 69336.