90th Birthday Elnora Sell Elnora Sell will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Friday, October 14. Her family invites you to celebrate this milestone birthday by sending Elnora a card at 1914 Avenue L, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Elnora Sell
