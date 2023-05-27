70th Birthday Eloise Marquez Eloise Marquez of Mitchell will be celebrating her 70th birthday with God's grace and mercy on June 3, 2023. Please join us in celebrating her by sending cards and memories to Eloise. Cards will reach her at 1538 13th Ave, Mitchell, NE 69357. Thank you from her daughter, Amber (Brian) Weinmaster,; grandchildren, Landry, Cambry, Colby, Creighton and Gianna; great-grandson, Malcolm; and her two angels in heaven, Carrie and Dominic.
Birthday - Eloise Marquez
