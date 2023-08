90th Birthday Elsie Conrad Elsie Conrad is turning 90 and her kids want to have a party! Please join us from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for an open house at the Hampton Inn, 301 W Hwy 26, Scottsbluff. No gifts please. If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to 117 W 24th St, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Please share this invitation with friends and family!