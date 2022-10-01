105th Birthday Emma Marker Emma Marker will be celebrating her 105th birthday on October 5, 2022. Her family, Sylvia Marker, Monty Marker and Henry Marker, would like to honor her with card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at PO Box 401, Minatare, NE 69356.
Birthday - Emma Marker
