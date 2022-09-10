90th Birthday Evelyn Reichert Evelyn Reichert is turning 90 years old today! Her family, daughters and sons-in-law, Jean Ann & Greg Doxtater and Linda & Tim Harimon; grandson & his wife, Bill Boyer and Sheila; great-grandchildren, Ally, Lucy and Jay Boyer; her sister, Mary Ann Schwabauer; and sister-in-law, Irene Schwabauer, would all like to wish her a happy birthday.