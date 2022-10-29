Birthday - Garry Techmeier

75th Birthday Garry Teghtmeyer Please join us in showering Garry with cards on his 75th birthday! Garry spent many years in the camera and photo departments at Kmart. He also spent many years as the Bell Choir director at the Methodist Church. Most recently, he could be found at the corner of Ave B and 24th Street as a crossing guard waving to all before retiring to spend time with family. Please send your cards to P.O. Box 961, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-0961.
