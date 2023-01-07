 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Glen and Jerry Kelly

80th Birthday Glen and Jerry Kelly Help us celebrate two wonderful men, Glen and Jerry Kelly, at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Elite Health Center, 820 W 42nd St, Scottsbluff.

