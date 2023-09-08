95th Birthday Harriett Strutton Harriett Strutton celebrates her 95th birthday on September 14. There will be a birthday party from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at The Village, 320 E 42nd St., in the craft room on the 1st floor. Please join us in Harriett's celebration. In place of gifts, we are asking you to just visit and bring a birthday card. She LOVES her cards.