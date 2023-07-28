Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday - Harold E. Keller

Birthday - Harold E. Keller

95th Birthday Harold E. Keller The family of Harold E. Keller would like to honor him with a card shower for his 95th birthday on August 2nd. …

Birthday - Bill Fitts

Birthday - Bill Fitts

80th Birthday Bill Fitts Bill Fitts is celebrating his 80th birthday. A student at Hillcrest School, a football player at SHS (Class of 1961),…

Birthday - Caroline Hall

Birthday - Caroline Hall

90th Birthday Caroline Hall Caroline Hall just hit the big 9-Oh! Drop by to wish her well (and eat some cake) any from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday…