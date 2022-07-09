 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday - Jack Eitzen

Birthday Jack Eitzen THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND! Jack Eitzen is turning 80!!! July 16, 2022 Open House at the Valentine Vets Club & It Is A Surprise!!! SO SHHHH!!! 2-7 CT Saturday, July 16 Valentine, NE Can't Make It But Want To Send A Card? Here's the Address! Jack Eitzen %Shelia Osterman 312 N Wood St Valentine, NE 69201

