65th Birthday Jackie Shadegg Jackie Shadegg will be turning 65 on Dec. 19, 2022. Her daughter Nicole will be hosting a party to celebrate and would also like to have a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1806 7th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
Birthday - Jackie Shadegg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Birth Freya Olivia Welch Candice and Sean Welch of Dalton are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Freya Olivia Welch. Freya was b…
80th Birthday Ramona Handley Ramona Handley will celebrating her 80th birthday on December 6, 2022. Please send cards to: Ramona Handley, Monu…
81st Birthday Verlie Wagoner Verlie Wagoner will be celebrating her 81st birthday on December 18, 2022. Her family would like to honor her wit…
80th Birthday Randy Hauck Randy Hauck turned 80 on December 2nd. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be…