Birthday - Jackie Shadegg

Birthday - Jackie Shadegg

65th Birthday Jackie Shadegg Jackie Shadegg will be turning 65 on Dec. 19, 2022. Her daughter Nicole will be hosting a party to celebrate and would also like to have a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1806 7th Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

