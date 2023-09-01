70th Birthday Jim Kerr Jim is celebrating his 70th birthday on September 3rd. Please help him celebrate! Send Jim a text, email, social media post or even mail a card to 200680 Experiment Farm Rd, Mitchell NE 69357. You will make his day so very special!
Birthday - Jim Kerr
Related to this story
Most Popular
90th Birthday Elsie Conrad Elsie Conrad is turning 90 and her kids want to have a party! Please join us from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for a…
85th Birthday Darlene Briggs Please join us for cake and conversation as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Darlene Briggs. Reception is from 2…
90th Birthday Darr John Come and celebrate the love, the life, and the stories of a very special 90-year-old! An open house for Darr John is f…