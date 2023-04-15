80th Birthday Jim Price Jim Price turns 80 years old on April 18th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please help make his birthday a special one by sending him a card or note to P.O. Box 128, Mitchell, NE 69357. Much love and thanks to everyone from Pam, Jody, Sandy and Shelley.
Birthday - Jim Price
