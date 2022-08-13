Birthday Joan Cromer The family of Joan Cromer would like you to come help celebrate her 90th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Central Church of Christ, 1245 Fire Rocks Road, Gering. Cards may be sent to Joan at 160750 Carter Canyon Rd, Gering, NE 69341.
