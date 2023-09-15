100th Birthday Joan Scott The family of Joan Scott would like for her friends to join us in celebration of her 100th birthday from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the Saddle Gap room at Heritage Estates, Gering. Please let your presence be your gift.
Birthday - Joan Scott
